Adoptive Parents Arrested in Child’s Death

The adoptive parents of a child found buried in a Rose Hill backyard are under arrest.

Crystina Schroer was arrested for first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, four counts of child abuse, felony theft, four counts of forgery, Medicaid fraud, and desecration of a corpse.

Joseph Shane Schroer was booked for child abuse, liability for crimes of another, interference with law enforcement, felony theft and Medicaid fraud.

Six-year-old Kennedy Schroer was found buried in a backyard last year, and investigators believe she died in late 2020.