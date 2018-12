The ACLU of Kansas is saying a lawsuit against the Ford County Clerk should not be thrown out.

The ACLU sued the Ford County Clerk seeking to open a second polling location in Dodge City.

The suit came after Dodge City’s lone polling place was moved to the Expo Center weeks before last month’s midterm election.

ACLU lawyers say the Ford County Clerk has declined to open more polling locations in time for the 2019 municipal elections, and only pledged to open another site for the 2020 election.