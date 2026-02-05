Accused Teen Shooter Stays in Custody

A 15-year-old boy accused in a fatal shooting appeared via video in juvenile court in Salina Thursday afternoon, along with his court appointed attorney and guardian ad litem who were in court in person, for a detention hearing.

Collin Arroyo is accused of shooting 14-year-old Carter Black back on January 2nd inside a home in South Salina. Black died the next day at a Wichita hospital.

Arroyo is facing charges which include:

Murder in the 2nd degree (reckless)

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Assistant Saline County Attorney Nathan Dickey requested that Arroyo remain in custody at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City, for the safety of the community. Arroyo’s attorney concurred, saying that as the discovery portion of the case continues it’s appropriate right now for Arroyo to remain in custody for the community’s safety, and potentially for his own safety.

Judge Claire Serrault-Wiseman determined that Arroyo will remain in custody in Junction City, citing similar concerns.

Arroyo’s attorney also requested family members be allowed contact with him. That request was noted, but not immediately granted.

It still remains to be determined if Arroyo will be tried as an adult, or if charges will be pursued against anyone else.

Arroyo’s attorney indicated it could take 6 – 9 months for this discovery portion of the case to be complete. The Judge ruled that since it would take so long, they would forgo conducting a detention hearing every 14 days.

Arroyo’s next court appearance was scheduled for early March.

