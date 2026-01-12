Accused Teen Shooter Back in Court

A 15-year-old boy accused in a fatal shooting in Salina appeared via video in juvenile court Monday afternoon, along with his court appointed guardian ad litem.

Collin Arroyo is facing charges which include:

Murder in the 2 nd degree (reckless)

degree (reckless) Criminal Use of a Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Arroyo is accused of shooting 14-year-old Carter Black back on January 2nd inside a home in South Salina. Black died the next day at a Wichita hospital.

Arroyo will remain in juvenile detention as the case moves forward in its early stages.

On Monday it was determined that if released Arroyo would pose a threat to the community, and possibly to himself, so he will remain in juvenile custody for now.

It still remains to be determined if Arroyo will be tried as an adult, or if charges will be pursued against anyone else. If he would get tried as an adult, he would be transferred to the adult jail.

The judge scheduled Arroyo’s next court appearance for for February 5th.