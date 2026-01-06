Accumulating Snow Possible Friday

While we have been enjoying mild temperatures in the 60s across the area to begin the week, accumulating snow could potentially be on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, after a mild stretch through Thursday, temperatures will cool back closer to average by Friday.

Rain is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. By Friday, accumulating snow is possible.

A storm system is expected to spread light to modest snow accumulations across the region Friday afternoon into Friday night. There remains some uncertainty, but generally 1 – 3 inches is possible in some area, mainly west of Interstate 135.