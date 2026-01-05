Account Established to Help Mother

An account has been established to help a mother whose 14-year-old son died after being shot over the weekend.

According to Salina Police, at 9:41 PM on Friday dispatch received a report of a shooting at a home in South Salina in the 100 block of Raleigh Street. First responders located a juvenile male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to a Wichita hopital where he died the next night.

The community is stepping up to support the grieving mother after the sudden loss of her son. A GoFundMe was set up to help her, a local single mother, for support as she faces the heartbreaking task of laying her son to rest.

“As she faces the overwhelming costs of a funeral and the reality of taking time off work to mourn, the financial strain is immense. Heidi has always been the kind of person to help anyone in need, showing kindness and generosity to those around her. Now, she needs that same compassion returned. The funds raised will help cover funeral expenses and provide her with some breathing room for living costs, so she can focus on healing without the added stress of bills piling up,” the GoFundMe reads.

A 15-year-old male acquaintance of the victim has been arrested and booked into juvenile detention. As the investigation into the incident continues the Salina Police Department will be working with the Saline County Attorney’s Office on charges.