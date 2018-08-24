Accident Scene Arrest

A Salina man was taken to jail on Thursday evening after reportedly being unwilling to move his car during a police accident scene investigation.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Ernest Soukup drove around orange cones and past a police cruiser to park in front of his home in the 1400 block of Pawnee.

According to Sergeant Rupert, an officer on patrol explained to Soukup that the area was shut down to traffic and asked him to move his vehicle around the block.

He is now facing charges that could include interference with a law enforcement officer and refusing to obey a police officer’s command.

“Our first priority is safety for everyone,” Rupert said.

“We need to keep the area safe for officers who are working to measure and map the accident.”