Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 68 °

Accident Scene Arrest

KSAL StaffAugust 24, 2018

A Salina man was taken to jail on Thursday evening after reportedly being unwilling to move his car during a police accident scene investigation.

Police Sergeant Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Ernest Soukup drove around orange cones and past a police cruiser to park in front of his home in the 1400 block of Pawnee.

According to Sergeant Rupert, an officer on patrol explained to Soukup that the area was shut down to traffic and asked him to move his vehicle around the block.

He is now facing charges that could include interference with a law enforcement officer and refusing to obey a police officer’s command.

“Our first priority is safety for everyone,” Rupert said.

“We need to keep the area safe for officers who are working to measure and map the accident.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

New Scholarship Established at KWU

A group of Kansas Wesleyan University alumni have established an endowed scholarship in honor of pio...

August 24, 2018 Comments

Accident Scene Arrest

Kansas News

August 24, 2018

Truck with Dead Battery Stolen

Kansas News

August 24, 2018

$8,000 Bicycle Theft Focus of Crime...

Kansas News

August 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Accident Scene Arrest
August 24, 2018Comments
Truck with Dead Battery S...
August 24, 2018Comments
$8,000 Bicycle Theft Focu...
August 24, 2018Comments
KBI Joins Search For Miss...
August 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH