Abilene Woman Killed in Crash

John AndersonAugust 18, 2021

An Abilene woman died in an accident just after 2a.m. Wednesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by 22-year-old Kristen A. Teeters of Abilene was southbound on Brady Street in Abilene at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to stop at the 14th Street intersection and the driver lost control of the car. It then struck a curb, left the roadway at the 13th Street intersection, rolled, and came rest on Hillside Street and partially on a private property.

Teeters was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported passengers 21-year-old William V. Donahue of Salina 20-year-old Mason J. Barnes of Salina, and 19-year-old Sadie L. Smith of Abilene, to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP

