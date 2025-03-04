Abilene Vying For Best Historic Town

For the seventh consecutive year, USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest has named Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, this national recognition highlights the Dickinson County community as one of the nation’s top destinations for history lovers, reaffirming its reputation as a must-visit town where history isn’t just remembered—it’s experienced.

“Abilene isn’t just a town with history—it’s a town that makes history,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Seven years as a finalist in a national contest speaks to our community’s dedication to sharing Abilene’s story and creating an unforgettable visitor experience.”

Abilene consistently ranks among the contest’s top contenders, securing a Top 5 finish for the past five years. This continued success highlights the town’s lasting appeal, rich history, and long-standing tourism reputation.

Why Abilene? Because History Lives Here.

Step into Abilene, and you’re stepping into history—but this isn’t just a town with a past, it’s a place where history comes to life:

Explore the life and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower, 5-Star General and 34th President of the United States, at the

Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home.

Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home. Ride the rails on the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Kansas’ Official State Heritage Railroad.

Watch cowboys face off in an Old West showdown at Old Abilene Town.

Tour the beautifully preserved Historic Seelye Mansion.

Take a spin on a 1901 C.W. Parker Carousel at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

Meet the Greyhounds and learn about their racing history at the Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum.

Catch a live performance at the Great Plains Theatre, where stories come to life on stage.

Help Abilene Make History Again – Vote Now!

Abilene has consistently finished in the Top 10, but in 2025, they are aiming for the #1 spot. The winner is determined by public vote, and every vote counts.

Voting opened Monday, March 3, at 11:00 a.m. CST and runs through Monday, March 31, at 10:59 a.m. CST.

Vote daily at AbileneKansas.org/votenow or 10Best.com.

On June 22, 1945, Dwight D. Eisenhower said “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.” Let’s show that pride by voting for Abilene every day.