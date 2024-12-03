Abilene to Celebrate “Cowtown Christmas”

Abilene is set to celebrate a “Cowtown Christmas” this weekend.
According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, everyone is invited to embrace the spirit of the season with a lineup of holiday events this weekend. From historic homes adorned with twinkling lights to the nostalgic charm of an old fashioned Christmas, there’s no better place to kick off your holiday celebrations.
“Abilene’s Cowtown Christmas brings our community, its businesses, and attractions together for a special holiday weekend,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to this memorable event!”
Joining in the festivities will be Kansas Tourism’s Mobile Visitors Center (MVC), which will be making a special stop at the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Depot. The MVC will be open in the afternoon, ready to share all things Kansas with attendees.
The Mobile Visitors Center brings travel information directly to you. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff, known as “Inspiration Agents”, are excited to welcome you, answer your questions, and provide resources as you explore all that Kansas has to offer. This branded vehicle can be found at high-attendance events and festivals, both in-state and out-of-state.
Saturday, December 7, 2024 Highlights include:
- Christmas Tree Lane – All day, enjoy a drive along N. Buckeye Ave to NW 3rd Street, featuring beautifully decorated Christmas trees in residential yards.
- Shop Small – 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Explore Abilene’s charming boutiques and specialty shops offering unique holiday treasures and festive deals.
- 49th Annual Abilene Holiday Craft Show – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Sterl Hall. Find handmade gifts from talented crafters across Kansas.
- Holiday Tours at Historic Seelye Mansion – 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Experience the splendor of this 1905 mansion, decked out in holiday glory. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-16.
- Festival of Trees and Wreaths – 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM at Rivendell Bookstore. Bid on stunning holiday décor to benefit Abilene Core Community.
- Plaid Tidings – 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at Great Plains Theatre. Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings is a brand-new show that offers the best of Forever Plaid, tied up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top! Advance tickets encouraged.
- Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town – 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Enjoy chili, cinnamon rolls, kids’ activities, and photos with the Grinch.
- Cowtown Santa Express – Departure times at 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:30 PM from the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s Rock Island Depot. Advance tickets encouraged.
- 47th Annual Homes for the Holidays Tour – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Tour five beautifully decorated historic homes and one historic church. Tickets are $10 for the full tour.
- Old Fashioned Christmas at the Dickinson County Heritage Center – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Enjoy live music, crafts, and festive activities. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 5 and under.
- Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Enjoy a driving tour of Griswold-Style holiday decorations. Donate a canned food item to cast your vote for your favorite home!
- Seelye in Lights – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A special evening visit to the Seelye Mansion is a magical experience. Guests can enjoy light refreshments, live music, and a tour of the mansion dressed in holiday glory. Tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children 16 and under.
- Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting – 7:00 PM at Little Ike Park, followed by visits with Santa.
- Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Winners Announced – 8:00 PM at Little Ike Park. 1st Place ($2,000) – West’s Plaza Country Mart and AC Westside Market; 2nd Place ($1,000) – Shelly Crane – Almost Home Realty; 3rd Place ($500) – Patterson Health Care Pharmacy – Abilene; and Mayor’s Choice (4 – $100) – City of Abilene.
- Downtown Fireworks – End the night with a beautiful fireworks display in downtown Abilene (weather permitting).