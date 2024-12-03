Abilene to Celebrate “Cowtown Christmas”

Abilene is set to celebrate a “Cowtown Christmas” this weekend.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, everyone is invited to embrace the spirit of the season with a lineup of holiday events this weekend. From historic homes adorned with twinkling lights to the nostalgic charm of an old fashioned Christmas, there’s no better place to kick off your holiday celebrations.

“Abilene’s Cowtown Christmas brings our community, its businesses, and attractions together for a special holiday weekend,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to this memorable event!”

Joining in the festivities will be Kansas Tourism’s Mobile Visitors Center (MVC), which will be making a special stop at the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Depot. The MVC will be open in the afternoon, ready to share all things Kansas with attendees.

The Mobile Visitors Center brings travel information directly to you. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff, known as “Inspiration Agents”, are excited to welcome you, answer your questions, and provide resources as you explore all that Kansas has to offer. This branded vehicle can be found at high-attendance events and festivals, both in-state and out-of-state.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Highlights include: