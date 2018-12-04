Abilene Sweeps Rock Creek to Move to 2-0 on the Season!

The Abilene High School basketball teams moved to 2-0 on the season with a pair of wins Tuesday night against Rock Creek. It was the home opener for Abilene. In the first game of the night, the Abilene Cowgirls won 56-45 and were led by Senior, Hannah Willey’s 19 points. In game two the Cowboys cruised to the 68-48 win and got a career high 16 from Senior, Tim Barbieri.

In the first game of the night the Abilene Cowgirls jumped out to a 19-7 lead with 1:09 to play in the opening quarter on a three-pointer by Senior, Sydney Burton. Burton finished the night with 16 points. Abilene would lead 19-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Mustangs opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run and tied the game at 21 on a bucket by Sophomore, Lauren Gill with 5:04 to play in the half. The two teams would remain close the rest of the half as Abilene took a 30-27 lead into the locker room.

The Cowgirls would gradually pull away in the second half. Abilene led 41-35 after three quarters and got up by as many as 13 points, at 54-41, in the fourth quarter, with 2:41 to play, on a basket by Sophomore, Abi Lillard.

Abilene improve to 2-0 on the season with the victory. The Lady Mustangs fell to 0-2 on the season after the loss. It was the 8th straight victory over Rock Creek for the Cowgirls.

The Cowboys faced their second straight inexperienced team to start the season. Rock Creek didn’t return a single starter from their 19-3 team a season ago, that came up a game shy of making it to state.

Abilene was impressive from start to finish as the Cowboys got some revenge from last year’s loss to the Mustangs. Abilene lost at Rock Creek last year 70-52. The tables were turned this season as the Cowboy’s experience showed in their 20 point victory.

Abilene led 20-7 after the first quarter, 39-22 at halftime and 58-32 after three quarters. The Cowboy’s remarkably led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter. 10 different players scored for Terry Taylor’s Cowboys. Barbierri led the way, and was followed by Junior Travis Beetch 12, Senior, James Mayden 10 and Freshman, Kaleb Becker 10.

Abilene will travel to Augusta on Friday. Last season Abilene split with the Orioles. The Cowgirls won 48-43 but the Cowboys lost 48-39.