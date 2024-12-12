Abilene Shines Bright With Festive Holiday Events

Abilene continues to offer a holiday season filled with festive events to make spirits bright.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, while a Cowtown Christmas wrapped up last weekend, the celebrations are far from over. From dazzling lights to festive performances, Abilene invites you to experience the magic of the season.

On December 14 and 21, the Seelye Mansion shines bright during Seelye in Lights from 5 to 7 PM. This historic home dazzles with over 65 Christmas trees, vibrant poinsettias, and a collection of hundreds of nutcrackers. Guests can enjoy live music, light refreshments, and guided tours of the beautifully decorated 11,000-square-foot mansion. Tickets for Seelye in Lights are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. The mansion also remains open daily for regular tours.

From December 11–15, the Great Plains Theatre presents Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, a heartwarming holiday musical filled with nostalgic tunes and festive favorites. Showtimes include matinees at 2:00 PM on December 11, 14, and 15, and evening performances at 7:30 PM from December 12–14. Perfect for all ages, this holiday show is sure to delight audiences.

The holiday magic continues aboard the Cowtown Santa Express on the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad from December 12–15 and 19-23. Passengers will enjoy twinkling lights, cookies, hot cocoa, and a special visit from Santa himself. Departure times vary by day and include 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged, as this beloved attraction fills up quickly.

Each evening, visitors can experience the beloved Christmas Tree Lane by strolling hand-in-hand or driving along Buckeye Avenue and NW 3rd Streets. The display of decorated trees brings holiday cheer to all who visit.

Holiday magic isn’t just found in Abilene’s events, it’s also waiting in its charming, locally-owned shops and boutiques. From unique Kansas-made products to one-of-a-kind treasures, Abilene’s small businesses offer the perfect gifts to check off your holiday shopping list while supporting the community.

“Abilene’s holiday traditions truly capture the magic of the season,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There’s no better way to celebrate the season than by giving the gift of experience and making memories with loved ones.”