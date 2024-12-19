Abilene Named Top 10 True Western Town

Abilene continues to reign as a must-visit destination for Western history buffs and enthusiasts, earning the #7 spot as one of the Top 10 True Western Towns of the Year by True West Magazine.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, this prestigious recognition, featured in the magazine’s January/February 2025 edition, marks Abilene’s third consecutive year earning this honor, solidifying its legacy as a hub of Western heritage.

“Abilene is synonymous with the Wild West, and we are proud to preserve and promote that legacy to visitors from around the world,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This award celebrates not only Abilene’s storied history as the original Cowtown but also our ongoing efforts to create new experiences, like the Kansas Gunsmoke Trail, that honor our Western roots.”

The Kansas Gunsmoke Trail, a newly launched initiative, invites visitors to explore the heart of the Wild West by connecting iconic Western towns like Abilene and Dodge City, which earned the #9 spot in this year’s rankings. Complementing Abilene’s cowboy-themed attractions, the trail reinforces the town’s status as a premier destination for authentic Western experiences.

Adding to the accolades, True West Magazine also named Abilene the “Best Town for Historic Entertainment” and “Best Old West Town to Live In.” Visitors can dive into Abilene’s storied past with a variety of immersive attractions, including:

Strolling through Old Abilene Town – Experience reenactments and replica buildings that bring the Chisholm Trail days to life.

Riding the rails with the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad – Named the official State Heritage Railroad, the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad offers a unique perspective on the Kansas prairie.

Exploring the Dickinson County Heritage Center – Discover fascinating exhibits featuring Wild Bill Hickok and Tom “Bear River” Smith.

Admiring Western-themed art – Follow the Cowboy Boot Art Trail, marvel at stunning murals, and visit iconic landmarks like the World’s Largest Belt Buckle and Big Spur.

Experiencing the excitement of the Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo – An annual event that keeps the cowboy spirit alive.

Abilene’s commitment to preserving its Western heritage while offering engaging, family-friendly entertainment has earned it national recognition year after year. Whether you’re following the Kansas Gunsmoke Trail, stepping into history at the Cowtown at the end of the Chisholm Trail, or exploring its one-of-a-kind cowboy-themed attractions, Abilene offers an unparalleled glimpse into America’s Wild West legacy.