Abilene Man Reports Identity Theft

Salina Police are investigating after an Abilene man told them that someone had used his identity to purchase thousands of dollars of services.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, authorities were told on Tuesday that Travis Ringquist, 20, Abilene, had pulled his credit report from his bank and learned that somebody had been using his identity to sign up for services with AT&T and Direct TV.

Police have found that the address listed where the services were installed is a Salina address.

Ringquist was charged $3,047 in service fees.