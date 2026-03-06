Abilene Man Receives Trailblazer Award

An Abilene man has been honored with an award for his extraordinary volunteer leadership and decades of service advancing heritage tourism, outdoor recreation, and historic preservation. Kansas Trails Inc. hosted Trail Appreciation Day at the Kansas State Capitol on March 5th to celebrate trail development, stewardship, and the individuals whose volunteer leadership has made lasting contributions to communities across the state. During the event, Joe Minick of Abilene received the Kansas Trailblazer Award from Lt. Governor David Toland.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Minick played an instrumental role in the development of the Iron Horse Trail, Kansas’ only rails with trails project. His lifelong commitment to community service helped transform a local vision into a project with a statewide impact. In addition to the Trailblazer recognition, Minick was also honored with the 2026 Kansas Recreation and Parks Association Distinguished Volunteer Award.

Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March 5, 2026, as Trail Appreciation Day in the State of Kansas, encouraging Kansans to recognize the importance of trails and the volunteers who help make them possible. In the proclamation, the governor recognized Minick for his exemplary volunteer service and lasting contributions to trails, recreation, and historic preservation in Kansas.

The five-mile Iron Horse Trail, which opened in fall 2025, connects the communities of Abilene and Enterprise along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Kansas’ official state heritage railroad. The trail offers residents and visitors the opportunity to walk, run, or bike while enjoying the scenic beauty of Dickinson County.

Minick’s leadership and dedication helped bring the project to life, creating a new outdoor asset that supports tourism, encourages healthy lifestyles, and celebrates the region’s rail heritage.