Abilene Man Honored as Distinguished Volunteer

The Kansas Recreation and Parks Association recognized Joe Minick of Abilene with the Distinguished Volunteer Award.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, at 90 years young Minick is widely regarded as one of Kansas’ most impactful volunteers, quietly shaping some of the state’s most beloved recreation and tourism assets through decades of hands-on service, mechanical skill, and community leadership.

A diesel and automotive mechanic by trade, Minick has been instrumental in launching and sustaining the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, now one of Kansas’ top heritage attractions. From engineering and maintenance to the massive restoration of the Santa Fe 3415 steam locomotive, Minick played a central role in transforming a dormant relic into a working engine that continues to delight riders from across the country.

His impact extends well beyond the rails. Minick helped bring the Hoffman Grist Mill in Enterprise to life as a working 1880s-style flour mill, restored the C.W. Parker Carousel steam engine, relocated and preserved the historic Volkman log cabin at the Dickinson County Heritage Center, and assisted with the recovery and restoration of the Steamboat Arabia steam engine, now displayed at the Arabia Steamboat Museum in Kansas City.

When communities across Kansas sought outdoor recreation opportunities during the pandemic, Minick once again stepped forward. As trail development costs soared, he helped create the Iron Horse Trail, a five-mile rail-trail completed for just $200,000. Today, it stands as the only rails-with-trails project in the Midwest and a model for community-driven recreation development.

Minick’s service also includes decades of volunteer leadership. He is a longtime board member of the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, a former Volunteer of the Year with the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce, a recipient of Kansas Tourism’s Kansas’ Finest recognition, the Community Foundation of Dickinson County’s Quiet Hero award, and a past board member of the Dickinson County Heritage Center. Behind the scenes, he has also worked with youth completing court-mandated community service hours, offering guidance, purpose, and encouragement along the way.

“Joe Minick is proof that one person can make a lasting difference,” said representatives of the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association. “His work has strengthened communities, preserved Kansas history, and created places where people come together to learn, explore, and enjoy the outdoors.”

The Distinguished Volunteer Award honors individuals whose dedication has advanced recreation, parks, and quality of life across Kansas. For Minick, the recognition reflects a lifetime of service grounded in action, humility, and an enduring belief in community.