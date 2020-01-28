Abilene High School Basketball Teams Complete Season Sweep of Concordia

The Abilene High School basketball teams completed the season sweep of Concordia Tuesday night at Abilene High School. The Cowgirls defeated the Lady Panthers 39-20. It was their second victory over Concordia in the last four days. The Cowgirls also defeated the Lady Panthers last Saturday in seventh place game at S.I.T. Overall it was the third victory on the season against Concordia for the Cowgirls. The Cowboys got off to a slow start but used a 25-0 run to take control in their 60-38 victory.

In the girl’s contest, the Lady Panthers offense continued to struggle against Abilene. For the second straight game they only managed 20 points against the Cowgirls. They were held scoreless in the first quarter Tuesday night and only had five points at halftime, all from Kendall Reynolds. She led them in scoring with 9 points. Abilene was paced by Beth Holmes, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Holmes was co-player of the game with Jade Vopat. Vopat finished with a career high 9 points.

With the victory, the Cowgirls improved to 5-6, 2-3. Concordia dropped to 1-9, 1-3 with the loss.

The Cowboys entered the game with Concordia with momentum from a third place finish at the S.I.T. but didn’t show it early against a team they defeated 74-37 in December. Abilene fell behind 16-13 with 4:38 to play in the first half after Chas Carlgren sank a three-pointer. The Cowboys then came to life and finished the second quarter on a 9-0 run and then scored the first 16 points of the second half. Jayshaun Jones capped the run at 44-20 with 1:58 to play in the third quarter to give Abilene their large lead of the game at 24. Travis Beetch scored a game-high 17 points with 15 of those points coming during the run for the Cowboys.

Abilene improved to 7-4, 4-1 with the victory while Concordia fell to 2-8, 2-2. Abilene will host TMP Hays Friday and wrap up the home stand Monday against Clay Center.