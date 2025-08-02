Abilene Geotour Draws Visitors Nationwide

The Abilene Kansas History GeoTour, launched by Visit Abilene Kansas at the end of March is turning into one of the most talked-about geocaching destinations in the Midwest.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, in just three months, nearly 300 geocachers from 24 states have completed the GeoTour, which leads visitors on a GPS-guided treasure hunt through Abilene’s most iconic historical sites and attractions.

Part of the official Geocaching.com GeoTour network, the tour features 12 geocaches placed throughout the community at destinations such as the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the World’s Largest Belt Buckle, and local gems like historic cemeteries, the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, and downtown Abilene. Participants who complete the tour and passport receive a special Abilene geocoin—a coveted memento in the geocaching community.

“The GeoTour is e a creative way to share our community’s history with travelers in a fun, interactive, and always-open format,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s been especially exciting to hear how many visitors are choosing to stop in Abilene specifically because of it.”

Feedback from geocachers showcases Abilene’s growing reputation as a must-stop destination:

“First time in Abilene, Kansas. My first ever GeoTour. My first wedding anniversary. My first train ride.” – Broome2Broome, celebrating a milestone trip from out of state

“Spent last night in Abilene, KS. Peaceful, beautiful, and a touching reminder of local history.” – Goofygrams, on day 28 of a road trip from Minneapolis to Texas

“I climbed 296 steps at the Kansas State Capitol, followed the Yellow Brick Road in Wamego to find Dorothy and Toto, and now I’m completing this GeoTour!” – December_Moon

“Completing the GeoTour after visiting the Eisenhower Presidential Library and the Belt Buckle.” – sloth96

“Traveling from Western Colorado just to complete our first GeoTour. Such unique history!” – KGrant35

“Loved the hide. Visiting family in town and doing the GeoTour.” – MileHiKansan, based in Colorado

“Greetings from Denver! My 8th cache of the new Abilene GeoTour during a weekend road trip.” – oz8118

“Driving east from Utah, we had to make Abilene part of the trip. Great caches and great town!” – Agent Loco, from Oregon/Utah crew

“Quick stop in this lovely cemetery. Wish we had more time to explore Abilene.” – StonesFanInTO, traveling from Toronto, Ontario