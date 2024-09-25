Abby Donovan named KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Abby Donovan of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 16-22 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 16-22 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank Donovan was again excellent for the Coyotes at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational. She finished tied for 10th in the individual standings with a 225 for the 3-round tournament. She helped the Coyotes to a fifth place finish in the team standings as the Coyotes faced a loaded field in the tournament with six of eight teams either ranked in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 or receiving votes in the poll, including No. 5 Texas Wesleyan, No. 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), No. 18 Ottawa (Ariz.), No. 20 Lewis-Clark State and No. 25 Morningside. Event Course Par Course Yardage R1 R2 R3 R4 Individual Finish Total # of Golfers Total # of Teams Northwest Iowa National Invitational 72 5924 72 73 80 T10 40 8