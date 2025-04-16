Abbreviated Sunflower Summer to Return

An abbreviated version of the popular Sunflower Summer program will return this summer.

Due to a decrease in funding, the Sunflower Summer program which encourages young Kansans to explore and fall in love with Kansas, will return for a shortened three weeks. The program through Kansas Tourism this year will run from July 12 to August 3.

According to the organization, Sunflower Summer relies on funding from the Kansas State Legislature to operate. The amount approved for this summer’s program only allows for a shortened timeline. They may also have to adjust the length of the program based on the amount of use.

The Sunflower Summer program covers admission costs for eligible students and one adult guardian per attraction, per season. Tickets can be claimed through the free Sunflower Summer app and are later redeemed at the participating venues upon arrival.

Kansas Tourism is encouraging eligible tourism attractions to apply to be part of this year’s Sunflower Summer season. The application for attractions opens April 15 and will remain open through April 30.

Participating attractions will be announced in early June.

For more information including the attraction application visit the program webpage here.