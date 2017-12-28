Salina, KS

A Year-End Donation Is A Win For Everyone

Todd PittengerDecember 28, 2017

There is still time to make a tax deductible donation year end donation to the Salina Area United Way.

According to the organization, you can cash in on the advantages of a tax-deductible gift and strengthen the community when you make a donation before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st. A gift to the Salina Area United Way supports local programs addressing health, education and financial stability.  Each program addresses an important need and helps people in our community thrive.

Your gift must be made by December 31st, 2017.

Donate Online
Mail cash or checks (payable to the Salina Area United Way) to: SAUW, 210 E Walnut, Suite 100, Salina, KS  67401.  Mailed gifts must be postmarked with a 2017 date.
Stocks:  By using stocks which have greatly increased in value since their purchase, you can conserve cash for other uses and maximize the value of your charitable gifts.  You can deduct the fair market value of non-cash property and you pay no capital gains tax.  The gifts must be long-term appreciated property (held for at least a year and a day.)  This can dramatically reduce the cost of making a charitable gift or increase the amount you can afford to give.  Please have your financial advisor contact us at 785-827-1312 for specific instructions on how to transfer stock.
IRA: Making a distribution directly from your IRA to us could possible have some additional tax advantages for you.  Please visit with your financial advisor to see if this method of giving would be advantageous for your personal financial circumstances.

Gifts to the Salina Area United Way are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.  The Salina Area United Way does not provide any goods or services to you in exchange for your donation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

