A woman who was strangled by an acquaintance calls police three days later.

Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon authorities were sent to the 200 block of South 7th, to investigate an assault.

A 28-year old Salina woman was strangled by a man on Saturday afternoon and did not call police the day of.

Police have not located the known suspect yet. The woman suffered injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Captain Miller says the investigation is ongoing.