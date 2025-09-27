A Week Without Driving

Salina area public transportation providers invite everyone to participate in Kansas Week Without Driving, this coming week September 29–October 5.

According to OCCK Transportation, the statewide initiative raises awareness about the challenges faced by people who cannot drive due to age, disability, income, or other reasons, and highlights the importance of having safe, reliable, and accessible transportation options for everyone.

During the week, participants commit to living without driving for at least one day — or the entire week — and instead rely on other ways of getting around such as public transit, biking, walking, carpooling, or ride services. By taking part, drivers can better understand the barriers many Kansans face each day and help spark conversations about building stronger mobility options across the state.

Registration for Kansas Week Without Driving is available at www.ksrides.org. Individuals, organizations, elected officials, and community leaders are encouraged to sign up, share their experiences, and invite others to participate.

“Kansas Week Without Driving is a chance for people to step into the shoes of those who don’t have the option to drive and to see firsthand why accessible transportation matters,” said Michelle Coats, Regional Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “Even going one day without driving can open your eyes to both the challenges and the opportunities in our transportation system.”

Transit agencies, community organizations, and advocates across Kansas may also host local events, ride-alongs, or educational activities during the week to showcase available services and promote alternatives to driving.

KANcycle is offering the promo code “kswwod25” for free rides on KANcycle bicycles during Kansas Week Without Driving. This promo code is good for bikes in Salina, Lindsborg, and Coffeyville.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.ksrides.org.