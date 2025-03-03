A Week Dedicated to Severe Weather Awareness

A statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning will be one of the highlights of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. Severe weather awareness will be highlighted across the state all this week. It is a week where citizens are urged to become educated about severe weather, and about what to do when it threatens.

Each day this week, Monday though Friday, will feature a different focus:

Monday- Preparedness. Ask yourself what you would do in case of severe weather. Do you have multiple ways to receive alerts? Do you have adequate shelter & supplies?

Tuesday- Flood Safety. Floods kill more people in the United States each year than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Many flood deaths are the result of people driving into flooded roads. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Wednesday- Tornado Safety. Tornadoes pack some of the fastest winds on Earth and are deadly to anyone caught in their path. Kansas averages 95 tornadoes per year but has seen up to 187, with the peak tornado season running from April to June.

Thursday- Hail/Wind Safety. Damaging winds and large hail are two other weapons in a storm’s arsenal. Hail can exceed softball size and straight-line winds can down trees & destroy property. They often garner less respect than tornadoes, but are just as deadly.

Friday- Lightning Safety. ​ Every lightning strike can be deadly. Lightning strikes the U.S. 25 MILLION times and kills 47 people on average each year. Many of these deaths occur outdoors and are preventable. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

The National Weather Service in Wichita will conduct a statewide Tornado Drill at 10 AM on Wednesday. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens. The agency encourages everyone to abide by local health and safety guidelines during the tornado test. If that’s not possible then simply sheltering in place or discussing where you’d go and what you’d do are other options.

Officials urge citizens and businesses not to rely solely on the outdoor warning sirens when indoors. They emphasize the fact that the outdoor sirens are just that, an outdoor warning system for citizens who are outside during severe weather to warn them to take cover.

