A Warm Place To Go

Todd PittengerFebruary 8, 2021

During this dangerously cold weather the Salina Salvation Army is opening its doors to anyone who needs a place to go to stay warm.

According to the agency, their doors are open from 8a-6p to the homeless and all folks needing a place to be in these drastic temperatures. They can hang out in the dining hall, watch movies, or play basketball/walk in the gym.

If the agency needs to add hours of operation the officers will come earlier and stay later.

They will be serving juice, coffee, and hot breakfast for the future. They will also  provide a hot lunch and hot supper as well.
There is a limit of 2 meals per person. If people are just picking up to go, they can get 2 meals per family member.
According to the National Weather Service, as Arctic air settles in wind chills will become increasingly dangerous by mid-week with values in the -10 to -15 degree range by Thursday morning. Dangerous wind chills are expected area wide on both Friday and Saturday morning. Values over central Kansas will be in the -15 to -20 degree range.
Captain Lynn Lopez says she is “praying no one succumbs to the deep freeze by remaining outdoors”.

