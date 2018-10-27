Salina, KS

A Tribute, Not A Memorial

Todd PittengerOctober 27, 2018

A crowd of about 100 gathered Saturday morning to be a part of the dedication of a new tribute plaza outside Salina Fire Department #1.

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse told the crowd the plaza was made possible through a public / private partnership and four years of work.

The highlight of the plaza is a customized art piece by nationally renowned artist Benjamin Victor. It is a sculpture depicting a firefighter, kneeling with a hose pointed skyward toward the city.

Victor was at the event Saturday morning. He explained that he isn’t the one who should be thanked and recognized for the sculpture, but rather those who “run into places where others are running out” are the ones who should.

Salina Fire Captain Josh Foley spoke, and tongue in cheek explained he was chosen to be  part of the project because he is considered to be “artsy”. Foley said it was important to make the plaza “a tribute, not a memorial.” They want it associated with pride and positivity, not sadness.

 

The Salina Fire Department’s Tribute Plaza is a tribute to all past and present members of the Salina Fire Department and their service to the citizens of Salina and Saline County. The plaza is located next to Fire Station #1.

 

 

Salina firefighter sculpture unveiled Saturday morning in the new Fire Department Tribute Plaza.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Saturday, October 27, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

