A Time to Build

The housing shortage continues to be more than a bump in the road for Salina to experience steady growth over the next five years.

A study from RDG Consultants suggests a need for over 100 houses to be built each year to keep pace. City Manager Mike Schrage spent time with Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra to discuss some of the options that are being explored – including a group that converts old hotels into apartments.

The need for housing options continues to ramp up as employers like Schwans, Great Plains and 1Vision have plans to hire over 800 employees in the coming years.