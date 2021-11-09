Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 47 °

A Time to Build

Jeff GarretsonNovember 9, 2021

The housing shortage continues to be more than a bump in the road for Salina to experience steady growth over the next five years.

A study from RDG Consultants suggests a need for over 100 houses to be built each year to keep pace. City Manager Mike Schrage spent time with Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra to discuss some of the options that are being explored – including a group that converts old hotels into apartments.

 

The need for housing options continues to ramp up as employers like Schwans, Great Plains and 1Vision have plans to hire over 800 employees in the coming years.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

A Time to Build

The housing shortage continues to be more than a bump in the road for Salina to experience steady gr...

November 9, 2021 Comments

Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show (11-8)

Sports News

November 9, 2021

Motorcycle Missing

Kansas News

November 9, 2021

24-foot Trailer Stolen

Kansas News

November 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Time to Build
November 9, 2021Comments
Motorcycle Missing
November 9, 2021Comments
24-foot Trailer Stolen
November 9, 2021Comments
38 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
November 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices