A Sweet 60 Celebration

It was a sweet 60th birthday celebration for a Salina woman on Tuesday, literally.

Mary Landes, executive director and founder of the Salina Innovation Foundation, turned 60, and rather than receive gifts, she gave gifts. She hosted an event to treat her family, friends, and anyone else who wanted to show up, some ice cream, her treat.

Mary tells KSAL News there was no better way to celebrate her big day than by doing a couple of her favorite things, spending time with friends, and having a little ice cream.

Mary’s initial plan was to bring in an ice cream truck, but at the last minute it became unavailable. She switched to “plan B”, which was to bring in some ice cream from one of her favorite places, Indigo Moo’d Ice Cream out of Lindsborg. She brought in a half-dozen quart tubs of various flavors to share.

Mary didn’t know what to expect, and was all smiles when people started showing up. She was a little nervous there wouldn’t be enough ice cream, but things worked out.

How can she top this birthday? She says she doesn’t know, but it will surely involve ice cream again.