A Spud-Rific Day

The Big Idaho Potato Truck concluded a tour through Kansas with a stop in Salina on Thursday.

The big truck, and even bigger spud it was hauling, were the most visible part of a Kansas Farm Bureau Ag Appreciation Day event.

Jessica and Kaylee, better known as the “Tater Twins” from Boise, Idaho, travel with the unique big rig and its even more unique cargo, a 28-foot long, 12-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 6 ton Idaho potato.

Kaylee told KSAL News the potato is truly one-of-a-kind.

Jessica said they have toured the country, making stops in all 48 lower states showcasing the world’s biggest potato on wheels. Along the way they have educated thousands of people about potatoes and nutrition. They have also had a little fun.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is the cornerstone of the Idaho Potato Commission’s marketing program. It travels the country promoting Idaho’s most famous agricultural product, the Idaho potato.

While in Kansas the Big Idaho Potato Truck and its crew made stops at multiple Kansas Farm Bureau Ag Appreciation Day events.

Farm Bureau Board Member Connie Dorf told KSAL News at the event in Salina several hundred area fourth grade students had a little fun, and learned a lot about agriculture.

Following the Ag Appreciation Day event in Salina, many of those involved are now headed to the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

As for the Big Idaho Potato Truck and its crew, they are headed to St. Louis.

Big Idaho Potato Truck Schedule