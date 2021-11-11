A Poem for Patriots

Salinans gathered on a day to remember fallen heroes and to honor all those who have served our country.

A large crowd was on hand Thursday morning at Sunset Park’s War Memorial, as American flags waved proudly in a steady wind, Tom Basgall of Salina recited “I Am A Veteran” a poem by Andrea Brett.

The tribute was punctuated by a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. Pastor Blaine Herron from the Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina thanked the vets for protecting the freedom to worship in America.

A Staff Sergeant honors fellow brothers-in-arms, while students from Southeast of Saline study the memorial.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans. In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

The gathering in Salina was on the 103rd anniversary of the end of World War I.