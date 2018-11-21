A Mild Start, Possible Wintry Finish

It will be a great start to the Thanksgiving Holiday, but a big change is anticipated by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, it should be great traveling weather if you are headed out on the roads for Thanksgiving Wednesday or Thursday. Expect a sunny sky and a high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Rain chances return Thursday night through early Friday afternoon.

Mild weather remains in the forecast through Saturday before a storm system moves into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A strong storm system could bring some snow and a rain/snow mix to the region for late Saturday night into Sunday. Strong north winds are also expected.

Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates over the next few days.