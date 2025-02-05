A I on KSAL with KSU’s Dr. Pritchard

The rise of Artificial Intelligence platforms are causing real concerns in keeping personal data safe, while at the same time providing hope and perhaps a path forward in curing diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Michael Pritchard with Kansas State University in Salina joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the reach DeepSeek AI and ChatGPT are gaining. Where does the industry go from here?

Listen to the entire interview by clicking below.

KSU’s Dr. Michael Pritchard is a faculty member in the Machine Learning & Autonomous Systems, College of Technology and Aviation. Designer and senior faculty member of the MLAS program (Machine Learning and Autonomous Systems). PI (Principal Investigator), Dept of Treasury grant funding stream for the acquisition, creation, and integration of three new lab systems: Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem, Augmented/Virtual Reality Ecosystem, and Big Data Ecosystem.