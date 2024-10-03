A Great Day at Good Shepherd

They’ve been in Salina for about a year serving patients, and Thursday they gathered for an official grand opening. Good Shepherd Hospice continues expanding in Kansas, with Salina and Saline County among the 24 counties they serve.

Executive Director Michelle Mosimo tells KSAL News they are honored to serve families and patients at some the most difficult times.

Good Shepherd Hospice opened its first office in Oklahoma City in 1995. Good Shepherd has grown into a multi-office organization with locations throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas.

In 2007, Good Shepherd Hospice established the not-for-profit Hospice Care Foundation. The Foundation provides special support for patients and families, community outreach programs and hospice-related educational opportunities for staff members.