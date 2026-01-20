A Fishing Wasp is the People’s Choice

The votes have been counted for the 2025 SculptureTour Salina People’s Choice Award winners.

The 2025 SculptureTour Salina People’s Choice winner is “Mr. Hatter’s Pursuits in Becoming Human:006 The Fisherman at Fall River” created by Brady Hatter of Udall, Kansas

The People’s Merit Award winner of a $1,000.00 cash award to the artist is “The Wonderer” by Sunday Mahaja of Goshen, Indiana

The Kids choice Award winner of a $500.00 cash award to the artist is “The Wonderer” by Sunday Mahaja of Goshen, Indiana

About the Artist:

Brady Hatter is a sculptor that lives and works in his home studio in Udall, Kansas. Brady makes work in steel as well as invented machine-based oddities. Through self-reflection in art making, I examine my own familial bonds and study what it means to be human. Brady has many commissioned artworks permanently installed in the city of Wichita.

About the Sculpture:

Mr. Hatter’s Pursuits in Becoming Human: 006 The Fisherman at Fall River reflects themes of family, fatherhood and belonging. This welded steel wasp, fishing atop a pillar, embodies shared rituals and quiet moments of my childhood that connect generations, blending the strength of steel with the fragility of memory and relationships.

SculptureTour Salina is entering its 16th year, Organizers are pleased with the artwork that has been submitted to be here on loan for the 2026 exhibit. Over 100 pieces that have been submitted for the show. Jurors will be meeting later this week to finalize the exhibit.

All are invited to come and help celebrate at the Unwrap Party on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 11am.