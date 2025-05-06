A Degree 55 Years in the Making

When Bethany College celebrated commencement on Saturday, one graduate’s walk across the stage was 55 years in the making, representing an unfinished dream now fulfilled.

In 1970, Marilyn Allen Peterson was just one class away from earning her degree in elementary education from Bethany College. But when her husband, Dr. Thomas Peterson (Bethany Class of 1968), was called into military service during the Vietnam War, the couple relocated to Arizona with little notice. In the midst of the move, Marilyn was unable to complete her final requirement: a single science elective.

Earlier this year, Dr. Peterson contacted Bethany College to share his wife’s story and asked a simple question: Could she still finish what she started?

Thanks to the efforts of faculty and staff who dug into old catalogs, found the transcripts stored on microfilm, and brainstormed creative solutions for completing that final requirement, we are proud to say: yes, she could—and she did. With her final credit completed, Marilyn became eligible to receive her degree.

At age 76, Marilyn Allen Peterson officially joined the Bethany College Class of 2025. During Commencement, she was recognized with heartfelt applause from the entire Bethany community.

“Marilyn, on behalf of Bethany College, we celebrate your dedication, your patience, and your enduring Swede spirit,” said Dr. Laura Crawley, President of Bethany College. “Let this moment remind us all that it’s never too late to finish what we start, and that some of the most meaningful victories are the ones that take a little longer to reach.”

Marilyn’s story is not only a tribute to personal perseverance, but also a testament to the lifelong bonds formed at Bethany College and the value of returning to one’s roots to complete the journey.

Bethany College proudly celebrated the Class of 2025 on May 3rd with a Baccalaureate Service and Commencement Ceremony in Presser Hall Auditorium. This year’s event honored 104 graduates.

The full Commencement Ceremony is available to view online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0Dee6oUH3k

Information via Christina Highsmith / Bethany College

Photo via Bethany College