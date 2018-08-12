Salina, KS

93-Year-Old Driver Crashes SUV

August 12, 2018

A 93-year-old man was injured when he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on a Kansas highway and rolled an SUV several times.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 93-year-old Edward Rolfs from Junction City was driving a 2010 Ford Explorer headed east on K-18 Highway when he fell asleep and veered off the road.

The SUV entered the north ditch and partially went up an embankment. It rolled two times in the road, before coming to rest  in the south ditch facing west.

Rolfs, who was buckled up, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at around 10:45 Saturday morning three miles west of Junction City on K-18 Highway.

 

