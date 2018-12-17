$90K Jeep Stolen

Salina Police officers were sent to an auto dealership after an alarm sounded early Monday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two unidentified subjects shattered a glass door and entered Marshall Motors, located at 3500 S. 9th on Monday morning around 2:30am.

The two were captured on surveillance video grabbing a set of keys for a red, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and then driving off the lot.

Authorities say the door damage is listed at $200 while the value of the new Jeep is $90,000.