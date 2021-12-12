Eight Earthquakes Shake Salina Area

A series of eight earthquakes shook Saline County throughout the day on Saturday.

According to information from the Kansas Geological Survey and the United States Geological Survey, seven of the quakes ranged in intensity from 2.0 to 2.7. The strongest quake was a 3.8 at 8:09 pm.

All of the quakes were centered in the southeast part of Saline County.

There were no immediate reports of major damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.