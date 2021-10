9 Most Wanted Arrests

Nine people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online back on October 2nd. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then nine of them have been caught.

The latest arrests include :

Cady Lee Cole – Felony Bond Supervision Violation / Poss Stolen Property / Interfere w/LEO / Criminal Carry of Weapons X2 / Poss Meth

James Michael Packard – Felony FTA Burglary X2 / Theft X2

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,492 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

