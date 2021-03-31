8 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 8 new COVID cases in Saline Count and no new deaths

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,069 total cases with 23 currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have one patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 302,372 cases and 4,913 deaths statewide.