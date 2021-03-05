8 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 8 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 5,972 total cases, with 313 currently active.
There have been 106 total deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they have two patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 295,861 cases and 4,812 deaths statewide.