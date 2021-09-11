Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 106 ° | Lo: 70 °

8 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerSeptember 11, 2021

Eight people on the latest list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted is released. The September list went online on September 4th. A week later eight of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Shawn Michael Barnard
  • James Allen Byrd
  • Damian Kyle Clancy
  • Heather Dawn Easter
  • Christopher Vance Kalvig
  • Evan Dean Markley
  • Lukas Doyle Riley
  • Brad Allen Sparks

Those on the new September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, felony non-support of a child,Â  burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The August list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 2 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,473 criminals have been caught, and 435 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Hear from different coaches during the Smart Insurance Coaches Corner, every Saturday morning from 8...

September 11, 2021 Comments

8 Most Wanted Arrests

Top News

September 11, 2021

Record CRP Program Enrollment

Farming News

September 11, 2021

KU Developed At-Home COVID Test Mov...

Kansas News

September 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KU Developed At-Home COVI...
September 11, 2021Comments
Frontline Nurse, Care Wor...
September 11, 2021Comments
1 New COVID Death, 78 New...
September 11, 2021Comments
Crimestoppers
September 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices