8 Most Wanted Arrests

Eight people on the latest list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted is released. The September list went online on September 4th. A week later eight of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Shawn Michael Barnard

James Allen Byrd

Damian Kyle Clancy

Heather Dawn Easter

Christopher Vance Kalvig

Evan Dean Markley

Lukas Doyle Riley

Brad Allen Sparks

Those on the new September list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, felony non-support of a child,Â burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The August list of Salinaâ€™s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 2 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,473 criminals have been caught, and 435 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.