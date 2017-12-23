78-Year-Old Man Leads Chase

A 78-year-old man from Wilson was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit into Salina Friday afternoon that ended with him being tased in a parking lot at the busiest intersection in town.

Saline County Sheriff Captain Jim Hughes told KSAL News that deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Holmes Road just before 2:00 in the afternoon to a trespassing report. They located the suspect vehicle, a Subaru Outback station wagon, in the area of Water Well Road and Ohio Street and attempted a traffic stop.

The station wagon did not stop, and instead headed north on Ohio into Salina.

Salina Police deployed road spikes twice as the car came into town. Each time the driver was able to avoid the spikes. The car became disabled, though, when spikes were deployed a third time at Ohio and Martin Streets. After two tires deflated the car turned into the parking lot of the CVS drug store at 681 South Ohio and parked in a stall.

Hughes says that the driver then refused to cooperate, and refused to get out of the car. Officers eventually tased him, and then struggled with him as he was pulled out of the car and onto the ground.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries that include scrapes and bruises.No officers were injured.

The Saline County Sheriff’s, Salina Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol were all involved in the incident.

The driver, identified as 78-year-old Dennis Bryan of Wilson, could face charges that include trespassing, fleeing and eluding, and numerous traffic violations.