Chiefs Sign Mahomes to 10 Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes are agreeing on the richest contract in sports history.

The Chiefs announced they signed Mahomes to a 10 year extension, securing him with the team for the next 12 seasons.

ESPN reports the ten-year extension is worth $450 million.

Drafted tenth overall by the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes is now tied to the team until 2031. He was named Super Bowl MVP last season after winning league MVP honors in 2018.

The deal breaks MLB star Mike Trout’s previous record of a 12-year, 430-million dollar contract he signed last year.