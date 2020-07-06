Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 70 °

Chiefs Sign Mahomes to 10 Year Deal

Metro Source NewsJuly 6, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes are agreeing on the richest contract in sports history.

The Chiefs announced they signed Mahomes to a 10 year extension, securing him with the team for the next 12 seasons.

ESPN reports the ten-year extension is worth $450 million.

Drafted tenth overall by the Chiefs in 2017, Mahomes is now tied to the team until 2031. He was named Super Bowl MVP last season after winning league MVP honors in 2018.

The deal breaks MLB star Mike Trout’s previous record of a 12-year, 430-million dollar contract he signed last year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Chiefs Sign Mahomes to 10 Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes are agreeing on the riches...

July 6, 2020 Comments

Second USD 305 Staffer Tests Positi...

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020

USD 305 Planning Graduation Ceremon...

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020

SOURCES: Chiefs and Mahomes Agree t...

Sports News

July 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

NYC to Lone Star State to...
July 6, 2020Comments
North Salina Business Bur...
July 6, 2020Comments
Empty Kayak Found In Smok...
July 6, 2020Comments
Dispute Over Fireworks Le...
July 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH