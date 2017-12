A classic 1971 Fender Stratocaster guitar was stolen from a Salina home.

Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 600 block of N. 13th that was reported to SPD on Thursday.

Police say someone stole the electric guitar plus a computer, coins, work uniforms and clothing from the home.

Loss is listed at $5,000.

Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that that officers may have a possible known suspect connected to the crime.