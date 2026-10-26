70 Years of the Turnpike

The Kansas Turnpike is celebrating 70 years of service this month, marking seven decades since the roadway first opened to traffic in October 1956.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, since its opening ongoing improvements to pavement, bridges and drainage systems have helped maintain the Turnpike as a safe and reliable route for generations of travelers.

Beginning in the summer of 2024 there was a milestone for the turnpike, with a switch to cashless tolling. Overhead toll cameras began to scan license plates, and drivers are now sent sent a bill under the new cashless tolling payment system.

The agency says from the toll collectors who once greeted motorists at toll booths to today’s customer service representatives, generations of Kansas Turnpike employees played a role in helping travelers reach their destinations safely. The anniversary also provides an opportunity to recognize the millions of customers who have relied on the Turnpike over the years.