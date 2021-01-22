70 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 70 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases has risen to 5,322, with 1,855 cases currently active. At least 3,381 people have recovered, and 86 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 266,653 cases and 3,598 deaths statewide.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: