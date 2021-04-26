Salina, KS

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2021

There are 7 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,176 total cases with 52 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 109.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have three patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 307,865 cases and 4,970 deaths statewide.

