There are 69 new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 543 active caves of the virus in the community. Overall, 136 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center Reports they have 14 patients in the hospital combatting COVID.

The health department had compiled August COVID Update for Saline County:

14 people lost their battle with COVID-19 during the month of August.

613 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Saline County Health Department.

Of those new cases, 557 were unvaccinated while 56 were fully vaccinated.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that during the month of August, it admitted 53 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 45 (85 percent) were unvaccinated.

An additional 360 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .6 percent. A total of 24,573 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 45.3 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to "hot spots."

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.