68 Pounds of Meth Seized in Abilene

A traffic stop in Dickinson ended with an arrest after 68 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered.

According to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, deputies with the Dickinson County Drug Enforcement Unit at 2:20 Monday afternoon stopped a 2018 Nissan truck pulling a small U-Haul headed east on I-70 for traffic infractions as it exited the Abilene exit. Once the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of the 24/7 Store a drug dog alerted on it.

A search of the U-Haul was conducted and 68 pounds of meth with a street value of one million dollars was discovered.

Taken into custody was 35 year old Juan Carlos Garcia of Southgate California, which is located 7 miles southeast of Downtown Los Angeles. Among the numerous charges facing Garcia is the possession of Meth with the intent to distribute.